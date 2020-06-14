Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that Centre will immediately give 500 railway coaches equipped with facilities for Coronavirus patients to tackle the shortage of beds in COVID-19 hospitals in the national capital, as well as help the Kejriwal government to increase COVID-19 testing.

“Extremely productive meeting between Delhi government and Centre. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together,” tweeted CM Kejriwal after the meeting.

Testing for COVID-19 will be doubled in the next couple of days in Delhi and in 6 days it will be increased to triple of the current rate said the Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) today morning to review the Coronavirus situation in the national capital.

The meeting comes in the wake of spike in Coronavirus cases and deaths at an alarming rate in Delhi.

Delhi has seen a spurt in Coronavirus cases and over 1,000 new cases daily for the past few days. It is the third worst-hit state with 38,958 infections and 1,271 deaths.