An emotional scene was framed at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday when a 5-year-old boy flew back from Delhi alone after three months to unite with his mother.

The official Twitter handle of the Kempegowda International Airport in a re-tweet of news agency ANI’s post said, “Welcome home, Vihaan! Bengaluru airport is constantly working towards enabling the safe return of all our passengers.”

The 5-year-old Vihaan Sharma went to his grandparents’ home in Delhi for few days but due to lockdown, resulting in closing down the railways and flights service, he was not able to come back to his parents in Bengaluru.

As the government allowed fly of some flights with restrictions, Vihaan managed to reunite with his parents.

His mother Manjeesh Sharma was at the airport to receive the boy.

“My 5-yr-old son Vihaan Sharma has travelled alone from Delhi, he has come back to Bengaluru after 3 months,” she said.

Wearing a yellow jacket and mask, the young boy carried a placard reading ‘special category’ passenger.

After the centre allowed the movement of flights, states have come up with conditions to adhere to the order.

Karnataka government has made it mandatory for the people coming from highly infected states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to undergo institutional quarantine for a period of seven days.