The United States has once again accused China of being responsible for the origin of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 250,000 people globally. America’s National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has said that as many as five plagues have come out of China in the last 20 years and at some point it has to stop.

‘We’ve had SARS, avian flu, swine flu, COVID-19 now,’ he said, however, he did not mention the fifth plague to come out of from China.

People across the globe are going to rise up and tell the Chinese government that “we can no longer have these plagues coming out of China”, whether it is from labs or wet markets, neither one is a good answer, said O’Brien at the White House media briefing on Tuesday.

“We know it came from Wuhan and I think there’s circumstantial evidence that it could have come from the lab or the wet market. But, again, if you’re China, neither one’s a good answer,” he said.

“We’ve had five plagues from China in the last 20 years. We’ve had SARS, avian flu, swine flu, COVID-19 now and how longer can the world put up with this terrible public health situation that you’ve got in the People’s Republic of China that is being unleashed on the world,” added the top American official.

“I mean, this is — at some point, it’s got to stop. We offered to send in health professionals to help the Chinese. They rejected that,” he said.

Meanwhile, he refrained from giving a time frame when reporters asked him that if US is still looking for evidence about the origin of the virus? “I can’t give you a timeframe on that. That’s something that we”re continuing to review and it is obviously a very serious concern,” he said.

“Look, China’s got to figure out how to deal with its public health because we cannot have another one of these virus outbreaks and plagues come from China. This was a terrible thing that happened to the entire world, not just to the United States,” he said.

“The world economy shut down, and this isn’t the first time it’s happened. This is the fifth time it’s happened in 20 years, and it’s got to stop. China needs help. They need help from the rest of the world. And we’re prepared to help China deal with the public health crises so we don’t face this issue again,” Mr O’Brien added.

More than 42 lakh people have got infected by the COVID-19 and about 250,000 fatalities have been reported due to the Coronavirus outbreak around the world. The US is the worst-hit country with more than 80,000 deaths and 1.4 million cases. While China has 82,926 positive cases of Coronavirus with 78,189 recoveries and the death toll of 4,633.

While, the US is facing another concern arising out of Coronavirus as five children in New York have reportedly died of “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome” which is linked to the COVID-19.

The New York health department is checking around 100 children who may have been diagnosed with this new illness. According to the doctors, the children are showing the symptoms of the disease after six weeks of exposure to the virus.