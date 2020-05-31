During the lockdown, the Delhi Police seized 38,943 vehicles without permission or permit on the road from across

According to an official data accessed by IANS, of this, 7,268 were impounded from the South Delhi police district between March 25 and May 29. The least number of vehicles seized was 191 in the New Delhi district.

According to the data, in the southwest district 4,241 and in Dwarka 3,620 vehicles were impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act. These vehicles were without proper documents, permit and/or in violation of the lockdown norms.

While in central district, the police seized 3,181 vehicles 2,700 in Rohini, 2,820 in East Delhi, 2,718 in the northeast, 1,351 in the northwest, 1,195 in Shahdara, 1,792 in the southeast and 1,817 in the outer north district.

In the North Delhi police district, 1,832 and in the West and the Outer districts, 1,870 and 2,347 vehicles were seized, respectively.

There are 15 police districts in the city.

(With inputs from IANS)