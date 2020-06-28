The Coronavirus cases in the Border Security Force (BSF) have climbed to 944 after 33 paramilitary force personnel tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the BSF, the 944 cases include 302 active cases and 637 recoveries. While, there are 5 fatalities due to the infection so far.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) — CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP, SSB and NSG — have been frontline warriors in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose 5,28,859 to on Sunday which includes 2,03,051 actives cases and 3,09,712 recovered cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 16,095 according to data released by Ministry of Health.

Maharashtra has been reporting around 5,000 new cases for the last three days, reversing the trend of a slowdown in its growth rate for more than a month. The state has reported highest number of infections with 1,59,133 cases till Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi, which has increased its testing capacities, has reported a sharp hike in the new detections. The national capital has reported 80,188 cases till Sunday. The Health Ministry has introduced a range of other tests from time to time as the country ramps up its testing to nearly 2.15 lakh per day.