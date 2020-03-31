Amid the lockdown in view of the novel coronavirus, at least 317 Germans and European passengers were evacuated from Goa early on Tuesday. However, 1200 more foreigners are expected to be evacuated from the state by the weekend, said acting Director General of Police Jaspal Singh.

“One more relief flight this time to Frankfurt consisting German and EU pax 317 in all, departed from Goa International Airport at 5:30 a.m. today. The Team Goa on the job at all the times. WE CARE,” the official Twitter handle of Goa International Airport said.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told that nearly 1600 foreigners were stranded in Goa due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

He had further told that more special flights were headed for Goa for the evacuation of more stranded foreign tourists on April 3 and 4.

The Twitter handle of Goa DGP said, “we are bound to assist them” referring to the stranded foreign tourists in Goa.

“For #foreigners #goa is 2nd home. When they r in #distress we r duty bound to assist them. #FRRO Goa has been tying up with foreign embassies and @AAI_Official and #evacuating foreigners in distress. 400 hv reached home & 1200 planned b4 weekend. @MEAIndia @goacm @PIBHomeAffairs,” it said.

In order to provide assistance to the stranded tourists in Goa, the government has set up nine camps across the state where foreigners and migrant workers have been put up. The government has also arranged foods for them in such camps.

Many tourists are putting up in clusters in beaches like Arambol, Morjim etc, as well in hotels waiting for their exit.

The Goa Foreigners Regional Registration Office has also announced safe passage to foreigners stuck in Goa from their place of residence to the airport at their time of exit from the country.

“Goa Police has ensured clear passage to all foreign nationals from hotels to the Dabolim airport. Foreign nationals are advised to contact their embassies and also get themselves adapted to the visa regulations and visa restrictions from time to time,” the FRRO said in a statement.