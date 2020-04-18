26 sailors of Indian Navy belonging to INS Angre – a shore establishment — were tested coronavirus positive at Mumbai on Saturday.

However, there has been not a single positive case of coronavirus in any Navy staff who is onboard any of the ships, Indian Navy said.

“Detection of these COVID-19 cases is the result of meticulous contact tracing and aggressive screening carried out by Western Naval Command after a sailor tested positive on April 7. These sailors continue to remain asymptomatic and are being monitored at INHS Asvini,” Indian Navy said in a statement.

Since the sailor was tested positive for COVID-19, premises of the Unit have been sealed off.

“Containment zones and buffer areas have been designated and frequent disinfection continues to be carried out as per protocol to contain spread by breaking the chain of transmission,” it added.

However, the Indian Navy said it is ready at every front to combat the COVID-19 menace.

“Our naval assets continue to be mission-deployed in 3 dimensions, with networks and space assets functioning optimally. Navy is combat-ready, mission-capable and is in full readiness in a national mission to fight COVID-19 and provide support to friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region.” It said.

A massive search operation is on to trace all the people who came in contact with these sailors and the entire residential block as well as INS Angre has been put under quarantine, the Navy said in a statement this morning.

Indian Navy’s dockyard, where most the submarines and warships of the Western Naval Command are kept is in close vicinity of INS Angre.