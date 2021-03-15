The upward trend in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported in a day continued on Sunday, with the country reporting 25,320 new cases in the previous 24 hours, while fatalities too continue to increase at a worrisome rate.

Sunday’s figure represented an increase of 438 cases from the previous day and was the highest daily rise in 84 days. There were also 161 deaths in the last 24 hours, a hike of 21 fatalities from the previous day, the data shared by the Union Health Ministry showed.

The cumulative tally of the cases has risen to 1,13,59,048 while the death toll has reached 1,58,607. Two states accounted for as much as 67 per cent of the new cases. Maharashtra reported 15,602 cases in the last 24 hours whereas Punjab recorded its highest single-day tally this year with 1,515 new cases.

“We used to record this much infections in October- November when the first wave was on decline in the country,” according to Rajesh Bhaskar, Nodal officer for Covid-19 in Punjab.

The infection level in the country is back to December’s figures as it has reached 1.85 from 1.55 per cent in a short interval. In the last four days, the number of fatalities has also spiked, which earlier was hovering under 100.

Niti Aayog (health) member V.K. Paul last week said the situation of Maharashtra is worrying as part of the state is going back to strict curbs. However, he shared his concerns for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, part of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad which are seeing a slight rise in the case numbers,” he had said.

So far, 2,97,38,409 doses of Corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on 16 January.

Delhi again tops 400 cases:

Delhi today recorded 407 fresh coronavirus cases, crossing the 400-mark for the fourth consecutive day, even as its Covid- 19 positivity rate stood at 0.60 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.