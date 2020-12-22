India has reported 19,556 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since July, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total Covid-19 caseload stands at 1,00,75,116 with 2,92,518 active Covid-19 cases which constitute 2.90 per cent of the total cases.

The number of Covid related death recorded in the last 24 hours was 301, taking the total to 1,46,111 with a fatality rate of 1.45 per cent.

The total number of recoveries in the country stands at 96,36,487 with a recovery rate of 95.62 per cent.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala remain the worst affected states in the country and other states Delhi, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh have also reported high number of new cases in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra which remains the worst affected state reported 2,834 Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s total to 18,99,3522. The state has also imposed an 11 pm-6 am curfew till January 5 in Mumbai and other cities and has announced new set of quarantine rules for arrivals from the Europe and Middle East due to new coronavirus strain emerging in the UK.

Delhi recorded 803 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, its lowest since August 17, taking the state’s total to 6,17,808 cases.

India has tested 16,31,70,557 samples, with 10,72,228 samples tested in the last 24 hours.