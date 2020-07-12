A 19-year-old girl lost her life due to fight over face mask in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, the police said on Sunday.

As per the reports, the incident occurred on July 3 but came to light on Sunday.

The victim Karnati Fatima, who sustained head injuries while trying to save her father, succumbed at Government General Hospital in Guntur on Saturday.

Some youth had taken objection to a man, identified as Karnati Yalamandala, moving around in their neighbourhood without wearing facemask. This led to an argument between them.

A few days later the youth was spotted without facemasks in a market by Yalamandala’s relatives. This led to a heated argument and then a clash between the two sides on July 3.

When the youth attacked Yalamandala with sticks, his daughter tried to save him. She sustained head injuries and was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Guntur. She died in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have booked four youth for murder and arrested them.

Last month, in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district the police had arrested a government official on the charge of brutally assaulting a differently-abled woman colleague in office after she advised him to wear a face mask.

The video of the attack had went viral on social media.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) had announced the suspension of te accused Deputy Manager C.A. Bhaskar.