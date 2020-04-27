Health Ministry on Monday told 1396 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the toll of the total number of cases to 27,892.

Out of these cases, 20,835 people are under active medical supervision while 381 patients cured in past one day, it added.

The total number of cured people becomes 6184 taking the recovery rate to 22.17 per cent, Health Ministry told.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health told that 16 districts in the country which earlier had cases of coronavirus have not reported any fresh case since last 28 days.

Three new districts — Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka and Lakhi Sarai in Bihar – were added in the list, he told.

However, in the last 14 days, 85 districts have not reported any positive case of coronavirus.

“Stigma should be addressed through an intensive campaign. We’ve to understand that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients. They, in fact, can be a potential source of healing for antibodies using plasma therapy,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said.

“We should avoid spreading misinformation and panic. No community or area should be labelled for COVID-19 spread. In particular, healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted as they are there to help you,” he added.

He further assured of ICMR having sufficient kits for testing COVID-19. “At the level of ICMR we have sufficient amount of kits as far as RT PCR test is concerned. Not only sufficient amount of kits are available but we have also parallelly ensured geographical adequacy,” he said.