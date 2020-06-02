The spread of deadly coronavirus which has started grabbing police personnel, public servants has knocked the doors of Delhi’s Lt. Governor Anil Baijal door also as on Tuesday, 13 staffers at his office tested positive of the virus.

“Total 13 people have tested positive for the infection. We are tracing the close contacts. The remaining staff members are being scanned for the symptoms. The office is being sanitised as per the government’s guidelines,” an official told IANS.

Till May 29, four staffers tested positive at the Raj Niwas.

Apart from this, positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the office of Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Secretariat and the office of District Magistrates as well.

On Saturday, Kejriwal had said that the national capital “cannot have a permanent lockdown”, even as he admitted that the city has been witnessing a surge in Coronavirus cases.

“A permanent lockdown is no solution. We have to move on with all the precautions,” Kejriwal added.

Subsequently, on June 1, he announced that barber shops and salons will be allowed to reopen apart from whatever was permitted till now. However, spas will remain closed.

The chief minister also announced that all shops will be allowed to open from now on. So far, Delhi had been following odd-even rule for shops in markets.

Also, the state government has decided to lift restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles.

Meanwhile, Delhi borders have been sealed for a week, barring essential services.

Delhi has so far recorded 20,834 cases and 523 deaths.