One person died and five others were injured when a bus ferrying around 40 Odia migrant workers from Telangana rammed into a fruit-laden truck in Odisha’s Khurda district, on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident took place when the driver of the bus carrying migrants to Banki in Cuttack district apparently lost control and hit the truck on NH-16 near Kuhudi under the jurisdiction of Tangi police station.

Superintendent of Police, Khurda, A P Swain said, “Driver of the bus died in the accident while five migrant workers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.”

The injured persons have been discharged from the hospital after being provided medical aid, he said.

Most of the passengers of the bus hail from Banki and some others are from Nimapara and Jagatsinghpur area and the arrangements have been made for them to travel to their respective destinations, said the police.

These migrant workers had hired the bus and had started from Hyderabad on May 3.

This is the fourth road accident involving buses carrying Odia migrants stranded in different parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown.

Earlier, on May 2, two persons were left dead and several others injured after a bus carrying Odiya migrants from Surat city in Gujarat had hit a concrete wall on a hilly road at Kalinga Ghat on Kandhamal-Ganjam border, reported Hindustan Times.

Again, on May 3 a bus carrying migrants from Gujarat met with an accident on the same route leaving at least three migrant workers injured.

While, in yet another incident three migrant labourers and two bus staffers on duty were left injured after a bus carrying labourers from Surat met with an accident at the Nagpur-Amaravati National Highway at Karanja.