Sonia Gandhi’s mother dies in Italy; President, PM condole death

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino died at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Monday, the party informed through its twitter handle.

The party General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh informed about the demise on Wednesday.

“Smt Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th of August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi and his son Rahul Gandhi, and daughter Priyanka Gandhi, are currently in Italy. The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended condolences to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

“Sad to learn about the passing away of Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. My heartfelt condolences to her and her family. May God give her strength to bear this irreparable loss,” tweeted President Murmu.

Sad to learn about the passing away of Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. My heartfelt condolences to her and her family. May God give her strength to bear this irreparable loss. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2022

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences to Sonia Gandhi.

“Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family,” tweeted PM Modi.