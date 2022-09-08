In a bizarre incident at a factory in Khajuri Khas of North East Delhi, a 22-year-old youth died of electrocution, while using an electric welding machine. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, when the deceased was welding an iron gate in the factory.

The deceased has been identified as Qasim, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, who used to make iron gates at the factory.

According to a police official, a PCR call was received at the police station regarding the incident. After which, a police team reached the spot, where it was informed that a youth namely Qasim had been electrocuted. It was announced that, while Working Qasim’s feet came on the electric wire. He was rushed to the hospital by his co-workers in an unconscious condition, where he was declared dead.

During initial inquiry, marks of electrocution were found on both his toes and fingers. While examining the factory, a half made iron gate and an electric welding machine was found at the spot. Police are treating it as an accident and a case has been registered accordingly.

The deceased family has been left in void, since Qasim was the only earning hand in the house and had the responsibility of the whole family.