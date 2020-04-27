A woman journalist has tested positive for Coronavirus in Kanpur.

The journalist, a resident of Madni Nagar in Ganga Ghat area near the Unnao-Kanpur border, has been admitted to a dedicated COVID hospital in Kanpur on Sunday night.

Three members of the family of the journalist have also been taken to Kanpur, kept in quarantine and their samples were taken for test.

According to sources, the woman journalist had gone to the Kanpur medical college for test five days ago after she complained of high fever and the doctors gave her medicines for flu.

Later her samples were taken on Friday and the report showed her positive for Coronavirus on Sunday night.

A health official said that her condition was stable and she was undergoing treatment.