Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Delhi’s Lt Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday took the oath as the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi.

Saxena earlier served as the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and will be replacing Anil Baijal.

A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Baijal’s resignation and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor.

Baijal, who served as Delhi LG for five years and four months, resigned citing personal reasons.

“The President of India has been pleased to appoint Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” read the statement.

Saxena took charge as Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission on October 27, 2015.

(Inputs from ANI)