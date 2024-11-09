Vijender terms marshals’ reinstatement a delayed step

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s decision to reinstate 10,000 Civil Defence Volunteers and bus marshals was a “delayed” step.

Claiming that as per the Lieutenant Governor’s orders, these marshals were to be reinstated on duty for pollution control from November 1, he said, however, the AAP engaged in “political maneuvering, causing a 10-day delay in their appointment”.

He reminded Chief Minister Atishi that the LG had directed her to reinstate the marshals for a period of four months and also instructed her to prepare a solid proposal for their regularisation. He also asked the CM why she was not moving forward with the process to regularise these marshals.

Gupta reminded her that during a meeting on October 5, it was decided that the government would form a three-member committee to oversee the regularisation of these marshals. The committee was to include three senior officers from different departments who would submit a report on this matter.

He alleged that despite a month having passed, the AAP government has yet to form this committee, leaving the future of these marshals uncertain. He questioned why no action was taken even after the Lieutenant Governor’s order on October 24, implying that the Delhi government does not intend to regularise these marshals and is delaying the issue by making excuses.

Gupta claimed that the delay in their reinstatement has also caused a setback in implementing pollution control measures in Delhi, which has become a gas chamber. He also accused the government of being insensitive toward these poor marshals and adopting an indifferent and indecisive attitude in this matter.

He demanded that the AAP government should act promptly to regularise these marshals by forming the committee so that, based on the committee’s recommendations, their regularisation process can proceed swiftly.