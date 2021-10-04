Video shows Khattar speaking of ‘tit-for-tat against farmers’

In a video, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is seen asking the state unit of BJP’s Kisan Morcha to ‘pick up sticks’ and to use ‘tit for tat’ methodology against farmers protesting farm laws.

Prepare 700 to 1,000 volunteers in Haryana’s north and western districts, he is heard saying in the video.

The chief minister apparently placated fears of Kisan Morcha members about imprisonment, saying, “Do not worry…when you remain there (in jail) for a month, three months or six months, you will become big leaders, your names will be etched in history”.

Following the video’s wide circulation on social media, Congress demanded his sacking immediately.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, if a chief minister will propagate violence then how will the law and order run in the state.

Khattar statement has come when the farmers agitation in Uttar Pradesh has turned violent and the farmers alleging that Union minister’s son is involved in the incident.

At least six people were killed in violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, while 15 others are injured, according to official sources.

Protests on farm laws in the district took a violent turn as unidentified persons opened fire at the farmers. Infuriated farmers set three jeeps ablaze after some of the protestors were run over by the vehicles.

One of the vehicles is said to belong to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni.

Farmers have refused to allow post-mortem examinations of the deceased. They have said that they will decide the future course of action only after talking to their leaders.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed calm and has assured action against those responsible for the incident.