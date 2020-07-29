A UV disinfection conveyor machine has been installed, free of cost, at the famous Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place (CP), New Delhi by MSV India Inc. in a bid to fight Covid-19 pandemic as a part of their CSR initiative.

The machine’s actual cost is around Rs 2 lakh.

The disinfection machine is capable of killing 99.9% of the pathogens while posing no threat to humans, says MSV India adding that UVT conveyor disinfection machine in public areas is not only necessary for killing COVID-19 virus but also for other pathogens as well, e.g. E-coli which is responsible for food poisoning and other viruses which cause common cold and flu.

This machine can be used in all sorts of public places, including places of worship, shopping malls, departmental stores, offices, residential complexes, airports and railway stations as well as in industries such as packaging and shipping (eCommerce), packaged food, and many more.

MSV India is also approaching other places of worship like mosques, gurudwaras, and churches as well to seek their permission so that the UVT conveyor disinfection machine can be installed in those places as well. They got permission from Hanuman Mandir first so they planned this initiative from there.

With the UVT machine, everyday objects like mobile phones, wallets, purses, packaged eatables etc. could be sanitized too quickly and efficiently without causing any damage to them. Also, since the machine uses UV-C light instead of chemicals, it is harmless to the environment, says the company.

“The prime reason for choosing UV-C light over chemicals was to ensure a mechanism that is more environmentally friendly. With the help of this device, we’ll be able to make public places safer for everyone,” said Vandana Vinayak, founder and spokesperson, MSV India.