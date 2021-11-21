Uttarakhand Assembly polls: People have seen development in Delhi; will give chance to new party, says Kejriwal

Ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the people of the state have seen development in Delhi in the past few years, asserting that the people have made up their minds to give a chance to a new party.

“People can see the development in Delhi in past few years. So, the people of Uttarakhand have made up their minds to give an opportunity to a new party this time. We’ll speak to the people,” said Kejriwal after arriving in Dehradun on Sunday.

Retired Army colonel Ajay Kothiyal is the chief ministerial candidate for AAP in Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Kejriwal is constantly visiting Uttrakhand. He had earlier visited Uttrakhand on August 17 and September 19, where he promised to make Uttrakhand the ‘spiritual capital’ of the country.