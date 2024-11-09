Two gun suppliers involved in Delhi riots held

Two illegal firearm suppliers who played an active role in the Delhi 2022 riots were arrested with the seizure of 13 countrymade pistols.

This comes after the national capital had witnessed several firing incidents in the recent days.

According to the police, a snatcher was held from Prashant Vihar, Delhi, who was carrying an illegal pistol with him. During interrogation he disclosed that the pistol was brought by him from a supplier named Sakil from Jahangirpuri area.

Based on this, a trap was laid and Sakil was apprehended from Jahangirpuri along with country made pistols, stated an official.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he was the main distributor of illegal arms used during Jahangirpuri riots that occurred at the time of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations and the same year, he had also opened fire on police personnel and was arrested in that case, the official added.

He also disclosed that he is one of the main suppliers of firearms to the gangsters in the Delhi-NCR area who used to buy them at cheaper rates and used to sell them at higher price.

Initially, he was a snatcher and had been to jail many times wherein he came in contact with gangsters and indulged in the supplying of weapons to earn huge profits.