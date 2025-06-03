Two criminals arrested including one who assaulted cop on duty

Two wanted criminals, including one being hunted for assaulting a Head Constable, were arrested in two separate incidents in South East Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

One of the accused was being searched for an attack on a Delhi Police Head Constable, while the other was wanted in connection with the murder of a young woman in Kalindi Kunj.

According to the police, the first exchange of fire took place in Jaitpur, where the suspect Asif was arrested on June 2 after he opened fire at a police team attempting to apprehend him near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

He sustained a gunshot injury to his leg in crossfire and was taken to the AIIMS for treatment.

According to the police, the incident traces back to May 27 when Head Constables Karan and Pawan were patrolling JD Musafir Marg, and they noticed two men on a motorcycle acting suspiciously.

On being approached, one of the men fled while the other, who was intercepted by HC Karan, attacked him with a knife and managed to escape.

The motorcycle was found to be stolen in a separate case. Subsequently, a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, CCTV footage helped identify the suspects as Raja and Asif. On May 30, Raja was arrested, and during questioning, he revealed the involvement of his associate Asif.

In the second incident, an accused named Rajpal was arrested in a case of abduction and murder of a handicapped girl aged 22 years registered at Police Station Kalindi Kunj.

Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid at Pusta Road in the Kalindi Kunj area. The accused was warned by the police; however, he fired two rounds, intending to escape, one of which hit the bulletproof jacket of Sub Inspector Shubham Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, in self-defense and retaliation, the cop fired two rounds, one of which hit the right leg of the accused, and he was apprehended.