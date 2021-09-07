Tokyo Paralympics: Haryana sports minister welcomes medal winners at Delhi Airport

Haryana minister of state for sports and youth affairs, Sandeep Singh on Monday extended a grand welcome to the players who returned to India after winning medals at the Tokyo Paralympics at the Delhi airport.

The minister reached the airport today to honour the sportspersons and all the players were felicitated there. Singh said players participating in Paralympics have overcome all the challenges and hurdles to fulfill their dream of bringing double digit medals for the country.

The players of Haryana have contributed immensely in getting medals for the country by winning two gold, two silver and two bronze medals that is six medals out of a total of 19 medals.

He felicitated all the players, including players from Haryana, gold medalist Manish Narwal, silver medalist Singhraj, Archer Harvinder Singh, Indian shooter Avani Lekhara and badminton champion, an IAS officer, Suhas from Haryana and the team that accompanied them.

The minister said the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, has ensured that the Paralympics players are welcomed in a grand manner. The CM Minister has made many announcements for the development of the village along with feliciting the players by visiting the villages of these players.

Along with this, these players are also being given benefits under the New Sports Policy of the government. The sports minister said now the next focus will be on the Paris 2024 Olympics. For this, the government will leave no stone unturned for facilitating players.