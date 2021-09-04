Tokyo Paralympics: Haryana CM announces award money for Manish’s gold, Singhraj’s silver in shooting

Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday announced Rs Six Crore and Rs Four Crore prize money along with government jobs to Haryana’s Manish Narwal for winning gold medal and Singhraj for winning silver medal in the mixed 50 meter pistol event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Extending to Haryana’s both the medal winners, Khattar said both the medal winners are from Faridabad district and not only the residents of the district but the entire nation is proud of their achievements.

The CM said as per its sports policy, Haryana Government is giving awards, government jobs and other facilities to Paralympic players on par with other sportspersons.

He said that the sports policy of the state government is being appreciated in the world and it is a matter of pride that the players of Haryana are bringing India’s name on the world map.