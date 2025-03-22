To strengthen civic governance, assembly speaker nominates 14 MLAs to assist MCD

In an important step to strengthen civic governance in the national capital, Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 14 Members of the Legislative Assembly to assist the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the financial year 2025-26.

These nominations have been made in accordance with Section 3(3)(b)(ii) of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

Speaking on the nominations, Gupta stated that the appointed MLAs would assist the MCD in budget formulation, civic administration, and urban governance.

Speaker noted that their role will be pivotal in addressing sanitation, infrastructure development, and other municipal challenges to improve the quality of life for Delhi residents.

The MLAs who have been nominated by the speaker include, Anil Kumar Sharma, RK Puram, Chandan Kumar Choudhary, Sangam Vihar, Jitender Mahajan,Rohtas Nagar, Karnail Singh Basti, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Nangloi Jat, Neelam Pahalwan, Najafgarh, Parduymn Singh Rajput, Dwarka, Pravesh Ratn Patel, Patel Nagar, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Adarsh Nagar, Ram Singh Netaji, Badarpur, Ravi Kant, Trilokpuri, Sanjay Goyal, Shahdara, Surendra Kumar, Gokalpur and Tarvinder Singh Marwah from Jangpura.

These MLAs will act as a bridge between the Delhi Legislative Assembly and the MCD, ensuring seamless coordination, policy implementation, and the effective execution of civic projects, said Vijender Gupta.

He further said that their expertise will contribute to enhancing municipal services, strengthening urban development, and addressing pressing issues such as waste management, pollution control, and public sanitation.

The speaker said that this initiative reaffirms assembly’s commitment to enhancing municipal governance, ensuring accountability, and fostering sustainable urban growth for Delhi’s residents.