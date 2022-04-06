TMC MP Mahua Moitra denounces meat ban during Navratri in South Delhi

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday (denounced the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) order banning meat sale in SouthDelhi during the Navratri festival.

She said that the Constitution gives her liberty to eat meat whenever she feels like. Earlier the south Delhi Muncipal Corporation had issued a circular banning he meat sale in south Delhi as he felt it hurt the sentiment of the people during the fasting in Navaratri.

She took to twitter to show her displeasure about closure of meat shops during Navratri, “I live in South Delhi. The Constitution allows me to eat meat when I like and the shopkeeper the freedom to run his trade. Full stop,” Moitra tweeted.

Though the official order has not been issued, the meat shops are shut in south Delhi after the Mayor’s order. Meat shop owners had their shutters down fearing action against them.

The South Delhi Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan had on Monday said that sale of meat shops disturb the people fasting during Navratri. Navratri began on April 2 and will go on till April 11.

In a letter to the commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Suryaan said that, “In these days, people forgo even use of onions and garlic in their diet and the sight of meat being sold in open or near temples make them uncomfortable.”