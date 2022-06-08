Three schools in Himachal Predesh awarded for green efforts

Three schools from Himachal Pradesh won an award for their “green” efforts on World Environment Day. The Centre for Science and Environment’s (CSE) Green Schools Programme (GSP) gave away the 2021-22 Chief Minister’s Rolling Trophies on Sunday to the Shivalik Valley Public School, Solan; Government Senior Secondary School, Nainidhar (Sirmaur); and Government High School, Dugha.

To make the school campus environmentally beautiful, students and teachers worked together and got recognised as schools consistently practising environment-friendly measures over the last three years.

These awards are granted every year by CSE in organization with Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment – the two have been working together for almost a decade for improving environmental education in the state.

CSE’s Green Schools Programme is a resourceful initiative that motivates schools and their students and teachers to environmental practices within their campuses and encourages them to improve on them.

Himachal Pradesh is participating in the programme since 2012 and has increased considerably from 44 schools in 2012 to 699 today. In 2019-20, Himachal Pradesh observed an impressive leap in the GSP audit achievement. In terms of registrations, 557 schools registered for the GSP Audit 2019 — a 65 per cent increase when compared to 2018 (367 schools) of the total 557 registrations, 156 schools finalized and deferred the Audit in 2019. Of these, 15 schools were rated ‘green’ in the Audit, up from four in 2018.

This year also GSP workshops were organised and 110 teachers participated in it.

The GSP-CM’s Rolling Trophy was instituted in 2017 to recognise schools that participated in the GSP Audit, with the aim of encouraging students to become environmental managers.