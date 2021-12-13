Three cops were killed, 14 were injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar

Three policemen were killed and twelve others injured on Monday evening when terrorists attacked a bus of the J&K Armed Police (JKAP) in Srinagar. The condition of two injured cops was stated critical.

Reports said that the bus was carrying the JKAP personnel of the 9th battalion from Srinagar to headquarters of the armed force at Zewan.

Fourteen cops were injured and four of them suffered critical wounds. The injured policemen were rushed to the hospital, where the three critically injured succumbed to death.

The terrorists took the advantage of the dark surroundings and indiscriminately fired at the bus near the Pantha Chowk.

Security forces have cordoned the area and also sealed the Srinagar-Jammu highway that was being combed.

Earlier during the day, two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar.