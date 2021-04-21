Telangana today imposed night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am till 30 April in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus, a day after the High Court threatened to step in, dissatisfied over the measures taken so far by the state government. However, doubts have been raised over the effectiveness of the move and BJP and AIMIM leaders questioned the court’s intervention.

The order will come into effect from tonight till 5 am of 1 May prohibiting the movement of all people except for those in essential services, government officers, medical personnel, pregnant women and those coming in from or to railway or bus stations or airports. All restaurants, shops and establishments will shut down by 8 pm. Hospitals, diagnostic labs and pharmacies have been allowed to remain open along with print and electronic media, telecommunications, IT and IT enabled services, delivery e-commerce companies, petrol pumps, power and water supply, cold storage and private security services. Public transport will be allowed to ply though Metro and state-run buses have amended their time schedule according to the night curfew timings.

The order was issued by chief secretary Somesh Kumar which read: “It is decided to introduce night curfew in the state for the period from 9 pm to 5 am next day till 30 April 2021 as a further measure to prevent the spread of Covid 19.” The government also came out with a separate order directing cinema halls to shut down by 8 pm. The High Court had come down heavily on the state administration yesterday and had warned that the state should introduce some curbs to tackle the spread of the virus.