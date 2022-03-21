Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Supriya Sule meets Priyanka Gandhi

Supriya Sule meets Priyanka Gandhi

Both leaders share a good rapport and regularly meet each other but this was probably their first meeting after the results of the five Assembly polls

IANS | New Delhi | March 21, 2022 7:17 pm

Supriya Sule

(Photo: Sandeep Mahankal/IANS)

Amid the ongoing Congress crisis, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Monday met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“Such a pleasure meeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra!” Sule, the daughter of party supremo Sharad Pawar, said a tweet, attaching a photo of their meeting.

Both leaders share a good rapport and regularly meet each other but this was probably their first meeting after the results of the five Assembly polls, announced on March 10, saw the Congress lose in all five states, including its stronghold Punjab.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Priyanka begins 'maun vrat' at Gandhi statue in Lucknow
Priyanka Gandhi self isolates after Robert Vadra tests COVID-19 positive; cancels campaign in TN, Assam, Kerala
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to UP CM, urging for waivers for poor