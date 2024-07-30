Stabbed by known assailant, two women under treatment in West Delhi

Two women were critically injured in a shocking stabbing incident in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area on Tuesday afternoon said Delhi Police.

According to police officials, PCR calls about the stabbing of the two women were received from the Santgarh area of Police Station Tilak Nagar at around 2:30 pm.

The victims were identified as Veena and Tanya. They were stabbed by a person known to them, added an official.

Both of them were rushed to a local hospital and the exact nature and the extent of injuries is yet to be asserted by the police officials.

The police said a crime team had been called to the spot to collect evidence. The police added that legal action is being taken into the matter.