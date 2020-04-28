As Delhi is trying to contain the spread of Coronavirus which has hit the national capital’s administration as well with the Personal Secretary (PS) to the South-West District Magistrate (DM) testing positive on Sunday night, DM himself tested negative for COVID-19 while the reports of other officials are awaited, an official said on Tuesday.

The IAS officer Rahul Singh and other officials went for self-isolation from Monday.

According to the official, total 17 samples were tested on Monday from the office of DM South-West Delhi.

The Personal Secretary (PS) to the South-West DM was tested positive on Sunday night. The DM and other officials went for self-isolation from Monday.

“Total 17 samples were taken yesterday from DM SW’s branch. The PS was attending office till last week … The DM SW has tested negative. Other reports are awaited,” the official added.

The source of the infection and its spread was unknown so far.

Also, on April 19, the Theke Wali gali, opposite the DC office in Kapashera was made a containment zone.

So far, Delhi has declared 99 containment zones. The Coronavirus outbreak has hit the national capital with 3108 positive cases and 54 deaths so far.