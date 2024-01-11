Six ‘dry days’ in Delhi between January 26 and March 29: Excise department

As new year brings a lot of holidays for partygoers, there will be at least six dry days between January 26 and March 29.

According to the dry days list released by the Delhi government’s excise department, there will two days in January, one day in February and four days in March when liquor stores, bars and restaurants in the national capital will not sale/serve the booz.

Republic Day on January 26, and Shaheed Diwas on January 30 are the two dry days in the first month of 2024.

In February, there will be just one dry day – Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 24 – when the sale of liquor will remain prohibited.

In its order, the Excise department has listed Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29 as dry days in the third month of the year.

Every year, the Excise department announces dry days around key cultural and religious celebrations during which sale of liquor by shops, bars and restaurants is prohibited.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has reportedly demanded the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government to declare January 22 as dry day in view of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

So far, no decision has been taken in this regard. However, of January 22 is also declared a dry day, then there will be a total of seven when sale of liquor will remain prohibited.