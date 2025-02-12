SIT formed by Modi govt ensured justice for 1984 massacre victims: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said that the conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and others by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi for the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre has brought a sense of satisfaction and relief to Sikhs and justice-loving citizens across the nation.

Sachdeva emphasised that this verdict is the result of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to deliver justice to the victims of the 1984 riots.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the Delhi BJP chief highlighted that while the Modi government made every possible effort over the past 10 years to ensure justice for Sikhs, the grand old party and its leadership allegedly protected people like Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, and Dharamdas Shastri for three decades.

Sharpening his attack, Sachdeva said that instead of holding such people accountable, Congress not only made them MPs and MLAs but also glorified them by appointing them as ministers.

The Delhi BJP chief also criticised the AAP, claiming that when it came to power in Delhi in 2013, it succumbed to pressure from its coalition partner and deliberately delayed the appointment of special prosecutors for the anti-Sikh riots cases.

Today, the families of the two Sikh brothers from Saraswati Vihar have received justice and are grateful to PM Modi, Sachdeva added.