The Directorate of Security, West Bengal, has asked both the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airports and top police officials in north Bengal to make elaborate ‘Z Plus’ security arrangements for All India Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to different areas and meeting places in the region beginning tomorrow.

In a message to police officers, including the DIG and the IGP in north Bengal region, the Directorate of Security has especially mentioned ‘anti sabotage’ check, strict access control and house guard as per prescribed scale.

Following the attack on BJP leader JP Nadda’s convoy in Diamond Harbour and split in the Trinamul Congress after former state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP and started campaigning against the former, intelligence officials apprehend “sabotage” during Mr Banerjee’s north Bengal tour, sources said.

Mr Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in Siliguri by air and hold an internal meeting at Kanyashree, the government guest house within the premises of Uttarkanya here tomorrow. Mr Banerjee is scheduled stay for the night in Siliguri till 7 January and leave for Kolkata on 8 January.

Though he is set to visit Alipurduar on 5 January, Jalpesh Mandir and Chalsa in Jalpaiguri on 6 January and Gangarampur on 7 January, he will return to Siliguri every day, as per a copy of the instructions issued by the Directorate of Security.

“As a result, adequate security arrangements are required en-route and at places where he would hold organizational closed door meetings and address public rallies,” a source said.

According to sources, Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung, who has decided to address a public meeting in Kalimpong on 7 January, today arrived in Siliguri, while he may also meet Mr Banerjee tomorrow to discuss plans for the elections. Appearing after over three years in hiding, Mr Gurung has decided to support the TMC in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

On 7 January, Mr Banerjee is scheduled to hold a meeting at the Buniadpur Circuit House in South Dinajpur and address a public rally at Gangarampur to “revive” his organizational leaders and workers after BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya held meetings in Malda and S Dinajpur.