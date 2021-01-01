Local library authorities under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad are all set to kick off the 10th Siliguri Mahakuma Boi Mela (book fair) on 5 January with the catch-line “come visit Siliguri Book Fair following all protocols to fight Covid-19 pandemic.”

The fair to be organised with the theme ‘Indian Constitution, Democracy and Unimpaired Secularism’ at the YMA Sports Ground at Babu Para in Siliguri will last till 10 January.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has asked authorities concerned to follow all Covid-19 protocols during such book fairs.

“I have been asked not to set up more than 50 stalls on the fair premises. We plan to set up a sanitizing point at the main entrance gate. Apart from the hand sanitizer and masks, which will be available at every stall, we will also distribute masks as part of an awareness campaign to fight Covid-19. We will urge book lovers and other interested people to come and visit fair and follow all protocols to fight Covid-19,” said the Assistant District Library Officer, Saikat Goswami.

According to Mr Goswami, nine associations in Kolkata have been requested to participate in this year’s fair, while one of the 50 stalls has been kept aside for Bangladesh publications. Notably, the 9th Book Fair was held at Shiv Mandir near the North Bengal University last year, where there were a total of 54 stalls.

Official records reveal that last year’s fair witnessed a footfall of around 40,000, while the total proceeds was around 20 lakh in the sevenday affair. According to Mr Goswami, there are 28 libraries in areas under the Siliguri Mahakuma, 23 of them rural, four town libraries and one district library.

Authorities have asked each librarian to purchase books from the fair from the recurring annual grant received from the state government. Rural libraries will buy books for at least Rs 9,000, the town libraries will spend a minimum of Rs 15,000 and the District Library will be able to buy books worth Rs 40,000.

Tourism Minister Gautam Deb is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th Book Fair, while the Commissioner of Mass Education, Extension and Library Sciences, Suparna Das, will be present as the chief guest, along with special guest, the newly-appointed Vice Chancellor of Alipurduar University, Mahendra Roy, and writer Soumen Nag. Organisers have also planned a cultural programme, along with a seminar on three different subjects, including Covid-19 and healthcare, on 6 January. Poets will be invited to read their own creations on 7 January, while on the 9th, a Hindi Kavi Sammelan will be held at the Book Fair.