A Nor’wester accompanied by heavy showers and a strong squall lashed Siliguri today, uprooting trees at several areas in the town.

The town also plunged into darkness after the thunderstorm in the morning as trees fell on overhead wires. Several houses were also damaged by the falling trees, while tin sheds were blown off at some places. Weather experts said the sky will start clearing from tomorrow.

A tree came down at Nibedita Road in Pradhannagar, damaging a car, while the administration engaged civil defence teams to remove the trees from the roads.

Administrative officials said around 80 trees fell across the town during the storm.

“We immediately activated the disaster response teams. Some electricity poles have also been damaged in the thunderstorm. However, power supply was restored by evening. According to reports of the disaster management, 80 trees were either uprooted or they broke and fell on the roads. The fallen trees have been removed from the highways, major thoroughfares and from important locations as we worked on a war footing,” said a senior administrative officer.

Sources at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation said the nature of damage was being ascertained. Meanwhile, BJP leader Shankar Ghosh, who is contesting the elections from the Siliguri Assembly constituency, requested the corporation to take necessary steps as many people had been affected by the storm. “At the same time, the civic body should take immediate steps to bring back Siliguri to normality,” said Mr Ghosh, who met some affected families today