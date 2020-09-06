The proposed super-specialty hospital at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri will have a catheterization laboratory (cath lab) for cardiac procedures like angioplasty and angiogram. According to health department officials, a new CT scan machine will also be installed soon at the NBMCH. The machine, which helps doctors have a clear picture of the lungs and the heart of Covid-19 patients, has remained defunct for the past few years at the hospital.

The construction of a six storey dedicated hospital had been suspended after the authorities removed the agency carrying out the work because of alleged tardy progress in 2018. A new agency had been assigned to complete the pending work.

The director of medical education, Prof Debasis Bhattacharya, said the health department had emphasised on comprehensive development of the NBMCH.

“The health department has laid focus on upgrading the infrastructure and ensuring better health care services at the NBMCH. Equipment has already been arrived for the proposed super-specialty hospital. A new agency will conduct the rest of the work, and as soon as the works are completed, the instruments will be installed and it will start functioning,” Prof Bhattacharya said.

Health experts said both the laboratory and the CT scan machine play vital roles in dealing with the Covid-19 situation.

“The cath lab will ensure better healthcare for general patients and co-morbid Covid patients suffering from cardiac ailments, while the CT scan machine can help detect pulmonary embolism (PE),” an expert said.

A team of senior officials of the health department–Director of National Health Mission, West Bengal, Saumitra Mohan, Director of health services Dr Ajay Chakraborty, and Prof Bhattacharyaalong with the Jalpaiguri Divisional Commissioner Ajit Ranjan Bardhan, visited the NBMCH to review its infrastructure yesterday, before wrapping up their tour of five north Bengal districts.

Prof Bhattacharya said there were requirement of around 700800 doctors across the state.

“The recruitment of doctors is in the process to meet the deficit. There are requirements of 700-800 doctors. Let’s see how much we get,” he added.

Officials said doctors are being recruited in the ranks of RMO, clinical tutors and assistant professors.

Prof Bhattacharya said a dedicated survey to identify people with comorbidities, which make those people more vulnerable, was underway in the districts.

Dr Chakraborty said they have told people that tuberculosis (TB) patients should undergo Covid-19 tests and that Covid patients who have prolonged symptoms should conduct TB tests.

The health officers also said fire safety audit at all medical colleges had started.