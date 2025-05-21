Mamata launches projects worth ₹440 cr in north Bengal

On the second day of her visit to Siliguri, chief minister Mamata Banerjee delivered government services to nearly two lakh people across Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar districts, and the Siliguri sub-division.

Altogether, CM Miss Banerjee inaugurated 365 projects worth Rs 250.54 crore and laid the foundation stones for another 134 projects valued at approximately Rs 189.42 crore.

According to the chief minister, the Maa-Mati-Manush government remains firmly committed to the development of Bengal. Among the various services provided were: free social security schemes, the Krishak Bandhu death benefit, the Chokher Alo (Eye Care) project, Yogyashree, cash credit loans under Anandadhara, term loans for minorities and competitive exam aspirants, Sabuj Sathi bicycles, Kanyashree, Shikshashree, land pattas, and the distribution of traditional tribal instruments like dhamsha-madol, among others.

The CM also flagged off six new state-run Volvo buses to facilitate travel from six locations across North Bengal—from Cooch Behar to Malda—to the Jagannath Temple in Digha.

In a pointed message to the Opposition, Mamata Banerjee read out the list of completed and upcoming projects, urging them to pay attention to the government’s work.

According to her, in Jalpaiguri

Cha Sundari Housing, 162 houses in Mal Block and 285 in Nagrakata Block (Rs 31.08 crore)

Sahudangi to Belakoba Road in Rajganj Block (Rs 23.13 crore)

Road from Gajoldoba Barrage to Kranti and Odlabari via Baganbari More in Malbazar Block (Rs 16.42 crore)

Gas-insulated sub-station at Berubari (₹10 crore)

RCC bridge over Machua river near Madhubani Park in Banarhat Block (₹8.67 crore)

Road from Chengmari PWD Road to Khalkhola Junior High School in Malbazar (₹8.64 crore)

50 water vending kiosks across the district (₹4.5 crore)

Piped drinking water project in Minglass Tea Garden (₹4.06 crore)

Potato excellence centre in Jalpaiguri Sadar (₹4 crore)

Infrastructure upgrade of Dhupguri Krishak Bazaar (₹3.61 crore)

Paved road from Pankauri More to Harihar High School via Moradangi Hospital in Rajganj (₹3.17 crore)

Protection work and RCC bridge over Gilandi river in Dhupguri Block (₹2.99 crore)

Box culvert over Sukha Jhora in Malbazar Block (₹2.99 crore)

Bridge over Salmara river in Maynaguri Block (₹2.90 crore)

Road from Rajadanga Achal More to Debipur Factory More in Kranti Block (₹2.89 crore)

Bridge with protection work over Talma river in Rajganj Block (₹2.74 crore)

Road from Bhavani Sharma’s house to Bamiya Munda’s house in Nagrakata Block (₹2.69 crore)

Road from Golap Chand’s shop to Damdim TG Factory Gate via NG Division Office in Mal Block (₹2.68 crore)

Other projects such as roads, anganwadi centers, community halls, eco-parks, solar street lights and drinking water units, tube wells, shops, madrasas libraries, mid-day meal dining halls, and infrastructure upgrades of various schools.

In Alipurduar district, 43 projects were inaugurated worth ₹71.52 crore.

These are 298 Cha Sundari houses for tea workers at Mujnai Tea Estate, Madarihat Block (₹20.20 crore)

Improvement of Buxa Feeder Road and 3 box culverts under Alipurduar Municipality (₹9.31 crore)

50-bed ward at Birpara State General Hospital (₹8.99 crore)

Drinking water project at Kadambini Tea Garden area, Falakata Block (₹7.17 crore)

Upgradation of 12 roads in Alipurduar town (₹7 crore)

Two box culverts on Joyanti-Dhawla Road in Kumargram Block (₹3.15 crore)

Hamilton Rural Market Shed in Kalchini Block (₹2.66 crore)

Bridge over Monsung river in Madarihat-Birpara Block (₹2.02 crore)

Some other projects are anganwadi centers, school infrastructure, old age home, solar-powered drinking water, etc.

In Siliguri sub-division, 20 projects worth ₹47.30 crore were inaugurated. These are:

Upgradation of Burdwan Road and construction of service road (₹9.88 crore)

Construction of 33/11 kV substation in Matigara Block (₹7.41 crore)

Six Suswasthya Kendras in Matigara, five in Phansidewa, three in Naxalbari Block (₹6.01 crore)

Power project in Siliguri to improve voltage quality (₹3.73 crore)

Drinking water project in Terai Tea Garden (₹3.35 crore)

Other projects are roads, anganwadi centres, community halls, minority hostel, mini market, solar-powered water projects, creche in tea gardens, etc.

Key foundation stone (shilanyas) projects are:

30-bed Rural Hospital in Banarhat Block (₹30.33 crore)

100-bed sub-divisional Hospital in Dhupguri (₹28.76 crore)

9.2 km road repair from Mal to Barodighi (₹13.47 crore)

Road construction near Khalkhola Junior High School, Mal Block (₹8.64 crore)

9 Grey Water Management projects across blocks (₹8.32 crore)

Solid Waste Management Project in Jalpaiguri Sadar Block (₹5.48 crore)

Construction of 38 model schools (₹5 crore)

10-bed primary health centre in Thakur Nagar, Rajganj (₹4.31 crore)

Installation of 350 solar street lights across blocks (₹2.02 crore)

Approach road to Ethelbari Industrial Park in Falakata (₹7.16 crore)

Riverbank protection work along left bank of Raidak river in Kumargram (₹1.39 crore)

Protection work on right bank of Gadadhar river in Boragari, Alipurduar-2 (₹42.57 lakh)

Concrete pavement at Manojit Nag Bus Stand, Alipurduar Municipality (₹40 lakh).