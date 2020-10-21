Five persons who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in Siliguri today, sources said. A 59-year-old resident of Ashram Para in Siliguri died at Dr Chhang’s Covid Hospital, while a 55-year-old resident of Kishanganj in Bihar died at Desun Covid Hospital.

Three persons–a 55-yearold resident of NJP, 58-year old from Jyotinagar in Siliguri and a 48-year-old from Falakata in Alipurduar district died in a private nursing home. Meanwhile, a four-dayold baby girl, whose mother had tested positive for the virus, died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital today. However, the baby’s test reports were awaited, sources said.

Meanwhile, Darjeeling district recorded 107 cases of covid-19 today, sources said. The fresh cases included 55 in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, two in Kharibari, two in Kurseong Municipality, four in Sukna, 19 in Matigara, two in Mirik, seven in Naxalbari, nine in Phansidewa, three in Pulbazaar/Bijanbari, three in Sukhia Pokhari, and one in Takdah.

A total of 39 cases were separately detected in the Jalpaiguri portion of the SMC. Officials, however, said the figures may contain some repeat cases, which are being verified. 57 new cases in Malda Malda district today reported 57 cases of Covid-19, sources said.