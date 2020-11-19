At a time when hundreds of Chhath Puja devotees have said they are facing problems in performing rituals at a particular point on the banks of the Mahananda river in Siliguri, one devotees, Manoj Verma, associated with the Trinamul Congress, today claimed that “Bihari people” are being treated as “second class citizens” in Bengal.

Significantly, Mr Verma, who is close to state transport minister Subhendu Adhikari, did not even hesitate to blame the administration at a time when a group of intellectuals and environment activists have criticized the state government as it failed to protect Rabindra Sarovar in Kolkata during Chhath Puja last year, despite a court order. On the other hand, while devotees belonging to the BJP, have blamed both the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA), Mr Verma too expressed unhappiness at the arrangements being made by the SMC, following instructions from the Siliguri SDO.

MR Verma said resolutions will be adopted on the course of action in another meeting of the Bihari Kalyan Mancha tomorrow. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who is also BJP’s national spokesperson, meanwhile, said: “I have been receiving complaints from several quarters regarding the denial of permission for organizing Chhath Puja at several places in Siliguri. This last moment denial of permission has created panic among the people and devotees for whom the rituals of Chhath Puja is a matter of faith, tradition, and strong cultural thread that binds the family together.”

According to the Chairman of the Board of Administrators for the SMC, Asok Bhattacharya, though they have constructed railings on that controversial point as part of a beautification project, it was demolished partly to make way for devotees, following instructions from the administration and based on orders of the National Green Tribunal and High Court.

“Not only that, the administration has also issued some other guidelines based on the Disaster Management Act, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 145 ghats are being readied by the SMC here. I hope devotees will not face problems and they would be able to offer their prayers during puja peacefully,” MR Bhattacharya said.

He also reminded that to a ‘no entry’ order has come into force to avoid accident at a ‘danger zone,’ which stretches 25 feet, where there is whirling in the river bed. As devotees protested such restrictions, another section of the people found political issues there.

“What I find most astounding is that, even though Chhath Puja is an annual event and celebrated with much enthusiasm across Darjeeling constituency, the administration has failed to make necessary arrangements for the devotees to offer their prayers,” said Mr Bista.

“Across India, responsible governments have made prior arrangements for conducting the puja and communicated with the people regarding the places where the Puja can be held and the protocols to be followed. However, in Siliguri, the administration has resorted to denying permission at the last moment, even when people themselves are willing to make their own arrangements, the TMC Government and Siliguri Municipal Corporation officials are depriving them of their rights to worship and religious practice,” he further claimed.

He also appealed to the local administration and SMC officials to make adequate provisions for organizing the Puja at designated locations.

“I also request that prior arrangements be made and communicated to the public in advance in the future as well, so that there is no confusion and last minute panic situation,” he added.

Silent protest Meanwhile, two days ahead of Chhath Puja, several puja organisers and devotees today staged a silent protest on the banks of the Mahananda river. They protested against the ‘noentry’ zone at a stretch of the Mahananda.

“The administration should come up with some solution to our problems. The place where the devotees get down and conduct their rituals has been declared a ‘noentry’ zone. It is like almost around 70 per cent of the ghat area being encroached. We have been performing the rituals here for hundreds of years now and there has never been any accident of such sort. The sentiments of the devotees are being compromised here,” Mr Verma said.

According to the secretary of the Bihari Kalyan Manch, Karamvir Singh, they are not against the demolition of the railings.

“We want the gates to be built. We are simply seeking a solution to all our problems. We want to conduct our rituals peacefully.”

The vice-chairman of the SJDA, Nantu Pal, said, “I, myself, am upset regarding this matter. I want the ceremony to be performed here, peacefully. The waters here have never affected anyone so these steps taken by the corporation seem pointless.”