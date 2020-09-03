Darjeeling district has witnessed more than a two-fold jump in the number of Covid-19 cases and more than three-fold increase in deaths in the past one month.

According to the ‘West Bengal Covid-19 health bulletin1 August,’ the district had hit 2,235 positive cases, while 22 persons had died. Within a month, the district recorded 5,115 cases and the virus claimed 75 lives, according to the bulletin issued on 1 September.

Unofficial reports, however, show that the number of deaths is higher than the official figures.

Most of the cases and deaths have occurred in the Plains in the district.

The district has recorded the highest number of cases and Covid-related deaths in eight north Bengal districts, though there has been a fall in cases in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) in the past few days.

Health department officials said the number of cases will go up in the district, along with other places, due to the random antigen tests being carried out.

Meanwhile, a resident of Ghogomali in Siliguri died in Desun hospital at Kawakhali last night, sources said.

73 new cases in Darjeeling district

A total of 73 cases have been recorded in Darjeeling district in the past 24 hours, while 48 cases were found in the SMC area, 19 in areas that fall in the district.

Eleven cases have been found in Matigara, 10 in Kharibari and four in Naxalbari blocks. Thirteen cases have been detected in Pulbazaar, five in Kurseong Municipality, five in Sukna, three in Takdah, two at Sukhia Pokhari, and one case in Darjeeling Municipality.

On the other hand, 36 patients have been discharged from hospitals and home isolation.

Malda dip continues

Malda district continued to witness a dip in the number of new Covid cases. Only 17 of the 885 samples were tested positive at the VRDL in the Malda Medical College and Hospital last night. Seven of the new cases were from areas under the English Bazaar Municipality, four from Manikchak, three from KaliachakIII and one each from Chanchal-I, Habibpur and Gazole, sources said.

50 in South Dinajpur

South Dinajpur detected 50 new cases today. While 28 of the samples were tested positive in the Malda Medical College, the remaining were found positive in antigen and TrueNat tests, sources said. With this, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to 3772. A total of 121 patients were discharged from different safe houses and hospitals today. “So far, 3385 people infected with the coronavirus in the district have recovered,” sources said.

Team praises Alipurduar Covid work

In Alipurduar, a threemember team comprising the state director of National Health Mission, Soumitra Mohan, Director of state health department Ajay Chakraborty and Director of State Health Department (Education), Debasish Bhattacharjee, held a review meeting on the Covid situation today.

The meeting in the Alipurduar district administrative building, Dooarskanya, was also attended by Alipurduar DM Surendra Kumar Meena, SP Amitava Maity and district health officials. Sources said the team appreciated the work of the district health department in controlling Covid-19. “Alipurduar did very well in Covid control work. The district health department chalked out plans and worked on them from the beginning. Alipurduar has become a model in the state in Covid control,” said a team member, Ajay Chakraborty.