The BJP-led government at the Centre was actively looking into a “Permanent Political Solution” for the Hills, said senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. Mr Vijayvargiya said the Union home ministry had been active on this issue .

“Bimal Gurung ( Gorkha Jana Mukti Morcha leader) had met the Union home minister. The process has become little bit slow as the home minister had fallen sick but since we are committed we will soon find out the permanent political solution after the detailed discussions with all the stakeholders,” said Mr Vijayvargiya.

Discontent is brewing as the Bimal Gurung camp of GJMM had charged that its long time partner BJP is deviated from ‘coalition dharma’. According to sources, the Bimal Gurung camp put pressure on Darjeeling MP Raju Bista on PPS and Schedule Tribe status for 11 left-out communities and bringing back those who had to leave the Hills after the 2017 agitation. Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Mr Vijayvargiya said that the state government should withdraw the dates of lockdown, especially to facilitate the students for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The West Bengal government announced total lockdown on 7, 11 and 12 September.

On the other hand JEE will be held on 1 to 6 September and NEET will be held on 13 September.

“According to the new guideline of the Union ministry of home affairs, the state governments should not impose any local lockdowns outside containment zones without consulting the Centre. We believe the state government should roll back the lockdown decision otherwise the students will face problems, their exams will be affected. It should reconsider the decision, “ he added.

He said the Bengal government was not concern ed about the future of the students and young generation.

“ The lockdown has been announced on the eve of the exam (NEET) on 13 September. How will the students reach the exam venues? Where will they stay?” Mr Vijayvargiya asked. Referring to the decision of the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha on arrangements of free transportation and accommodation to the 37, 000 students writing the JEE and NEET exams, he said that Mr Patnaik, who is leading a non-BJP government, was concerned about the future of students and youths of the state. Mr Vijayvargiya also said the Centre had stressed on the development of infrastructure since north Bengal could be a major business hub, especially Siliguri.