AIDSO wants three-year degree courses to remain at varsities

The All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO)has severed memorandumsto universities across the statein protest against the newsystem of Four-Year DegreeCourses to be introduced atthe college level.

As part of their protestprogramme, AIDSO leaders,along with students of the Panchanan Barma University inCoochbehar today served amemorandum to the ViceChancellor there.According to the AIDSOleadership, students associated with their organisationwill also stage a demonstration and serve representations at the college level acrossthe state throughout thismonth.

According to them, thestates higher education department is preparing to introducefour-year degree courses at thecollege level, following therecommendations of theNational Education Policy2020.Serving the memorandumto the VC of Panchanan BarmaUniversity, AIDSO leadersdemanded that the four-yeardegree course should not bestarted in any way.

AIDSOdistrict committee leaderSampa Burman said she is alsoa student of the Historydepartment in the University, and that the TrinamoolCongress state governmenthad opposed the central government on various issues, butit had agreed on the issue ofeducation.“Students pursuing a fouryear degree course in the college have to bear the burdenof additional fees. Drop outwill increase. We demand thecancellation of this disastrous National Education Policy-2020,” Ms Barman said.

On the other hand, PujaSarkar, a student of English inthe University, and also amember of the AIDSO districtcommittee, said, “The stategovernment is opposing theBJP government at the Centre, but in fact, the central government is applying the education policy against the interests of the students in the state.Regarding higher educationcurriculum in the state incompliance with the UGCdirective, the state educationdepartment announced a fewdays ago through a directivethat henceforth the curriculum of undergraduate degreecourses is being fixed for fouryears.”

“According to these guidelines, the facility of multipleentry and exit will be availableonly after the first year out ofthese four years. Even marksobtained from different colleges can be accumulated inthe form of credits to earn totalcredits after four years. Infact, within this announcementof the state government, thereis an overall plan to make students the buyers in the education market.The new system will convert the three-year degreecourse into a four-year courseand burden the students withone year of additional cost.Higher education will becomemore expensive~unaffordable for students from economically backward families. As a result, drop out willincrease,” Ms Sarkar added.

“This is how the entireeducation system will be run.The dress code for changingelectives every year is the‘multidisciplinary system’~thatis, collecting credit in anysubject regardless of discipline,destroying the science- basedinterdisciplinary of subjectselection. In fact, this approachwill completely destroy thequality of education in higher education, turning colleges into infrastructure- lessdegree buying and selling