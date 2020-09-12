Six persons, who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in Siliguri in the past 24 hours, sources said. While one person died in the Desun (Covid) Hospital, three died in Dr Chhang’s (Covid) Hospital, and one each died in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) and a private hospital, sources said.

90 new cases in Darjeeling district

Darjeeling district recorded 90 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 26 in areas under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). The Jalpaiguri portion of the SMC separately detected 10 fresh cases, sources said. Eighteen cases were found in Matigara, 13 in Naxalbari, seven in Phansidewa, and three in Kharibari blocks. Eight cases were found in Pulbazaar, six at Sukhia Pokhari, three in Mirik Sub Division, two in Mirik Municipality, and one case each in Darjeeling and Kurseong municipalities, sources said. Health department sources said 54 patients had been discharged and completed their home isolation today.

Total lockdown in Siliguri town

Siliguri witnessed a complete lockdown today. Two persons, a motorcycle rider and pillion rider, were injured at Sevoke Road when they skidded into a drain while trying to give police the slip. The police arrested the persons under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, police sources said.

NBMCH stresses on fire safety

Authorities in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) have decided to heighten surveillance to prevent patients and relatives from carrying the match boxes, mosquito coils, incense sticks and other flammable items inside the wards as part of fire safety measures. The decision follows a fire on an oxygen cylinder reportedly sparked by a burning mosquito repellent coil being used for a patient in a ward yesterday. “Patients and relatives should not carry any flammable item. We have decided to heighten surveillance and make them aware that using them can lead to major incidents,” NBMCH superintendent Dr Kausik Samajdar said.

Two die in S Dinajpur

Two Covid patients died in the Covid Hospital at the Balurghat Natya Utkarsh Kendra South Dinajpur district in the past 24 hours, sources said. The death of a 58-yearold man from Balapur in Tapan and a 50-year-old woman from Heli’s Trimohini has taken the number of Covid patients who have died in the district to 29. Also, 44 persons have freshly tested positive for the virus in the district, sources said.

Malda cases up

In Malda, after a continuous dip in new infections for the past almost 20 days, the district today reported 89 fresh cases. On the other hand, the second state-wide lockdown for this month in Malda district was observed amid strict police surveillance. Manikchak and Bhutni police stations this morning launched a drive for rapid antigen tests among lockdown violators and almost 400 such tests were done, sources said. “The police, along with the health department, took up rapid antigen tests for violators in Manikchak today,” Malda SP Alok Rajoria said. 52 in Alipurduar Alipurduar reported 52 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. The case tally in the district has now crossed the 3000 mark, sources said.