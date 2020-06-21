Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said Yoga was a way of life and vital for our overall development.

Thakur, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, performed Yoga along with his family members at Oak Over here as the theme of this year was ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

Thakur said that Yoga was a gift of our saints and sages to the world that teaches us to keep our body and mind healthy.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played an important role in popularising Yoga throughout the world,” he added.