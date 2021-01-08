Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh on Thursday urged the people of the state to elect honest candidates with clean image in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) polls scheduled to be held in January 2020.

While urging people of the state to use their voting rights, Singh said the candidates, who will solve general public issues and work for the development of their respective areas, should be supported and elected.

He warned the people of the state against those candidates who only make false promises and indulge in flaring communal sentiments, and said they should desist from supporting such candidates in the PRIs elections.

“The elections for panchayats and municipal councils are very important as these pave the way for solving the issues of common man, besides ensuring development in rural areas,” he added. The former Chief Minister further stated that Congress had ensured all round development of the state and it was the reason that Himachal Pradesh was considered as a model state in the field of development among all hill states of the country.

He expressed hope that the people will elect such persons which will resolve their issues and stand beside them in the times of adversities.

“Though Panchayati Raj Institutions aren’t held on the basis of political ideology yet the candidates are associated or are ideologically connected with a political party.

The people of the state must ensure their participation in the electoral process to elect honest candidates who are committed for the welfare of their village or town,” he added.