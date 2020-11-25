Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday launched ‘Him Suraksha Abhiyan’ to sensitise the people regarding Covid-19 pandemic and to collect information regarding symptoms of diseases like TB, leprosy, sugar, blood pressure etc. through doortodoor campaign in the state.

This campaign begins in Himachal from 25 November to 27 December, 2020.

Thakur said that about 8000 teams comprising Health, Ayurveda, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj Departments, District Administration and NGOs would be involved in this campaign which would ensure door to door data collection of health parameters of the people.

He urged the people of the state to provide wholehearted support to the health workers by providing them accurate information about their diseases and health parameters.

The Chief Minister said that not only symptomatic patients with probable Covid19 would be detected through this campaign but patients with other ailments would also be listed through the campaign. He said that this would help in providing them better health services.

He said that the State has already been ranked as the best state in the country in effective implementation of TB eradication programme for the year 2019.

Thakur said that although the number of Covid patients and deaths related to Covid19 has witnessed a sharp spike during the last about one month but still the situation was under control.

He said that there was no dearth of essential medicines and equipment like oxygen cylinders and isolation beds in the state.

He said that the main reason for this increase in number could be attributed to social functions and a bit laxity by the general public.

He urged the people of the state to use face masks in public places and maintain social distancing to keep them away from this virus. He said that the State Government had decided to impose night curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts from 24 November to 15 December, 2020.

He said that this had been done to discourage large numbers of indoor gatherings in social functions like marriages etc.

He said that the state government has also decided to restrict attendance of Class-III and IV government employees to 50 percent. 50 percent employees would attend office for three days and remaining 50 percent for next three days till 31st December, 2020.

He said that the government has also decided to close all government educational institutions till 31 December, 2020.

He said that all the social/ political/cultural /sports etc. gatherings in open areas have also been restricted to 200 persons with social distancing. Fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed for not wearing a face mask in public places, he added.

He said that all these decisions have been taken to curb this deadly virus. The Chief Minister also released an awareness poster on the occasion.

Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal urged the people to play a proactive role in making this campaign a success.