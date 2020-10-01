Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on 3 October to inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang.

He visited the public meeting venue at Sissu, North and South Portal of Atal Tunnel Rohtang, SASE helipad and rally venue at Solang Nallah today.

While presiding over the meeting with the senior officers of the state government and district officers of Kullu district in Kullu, the Chief Minister said that construction of the Atal Tunnel Rohtang was finally completed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lahaul on October 3, 2020 to inaugurate this engineering wonder and a great gift to the nation, thus foolproof arrangement must be made for ensuring the success of the event.

The Chief Minister said that adequate arrangement must be made for ensuring social distancing in and after the function. He said that adequate arrangements should be made for comfortable stay of the visiting Ministers, media and other dignitaries.

He said that Atal Tunnel Rohtang is an important achievement from a strategic point of view for the Nation, which would go a long way in transforming the economy of the people of the landlocked Lahaul-Spiti and even Pangi area of Chamba district. He said that the tunnel would open new opportunities in the field of agriculture, tourism and horticulture sector.

Thakur said that three major events would be held on the occasion which includes a public meeting at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti district, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) function at South Portal and public meeting at Solang in Kullu district.

He said that all the hoarding must be erected in such a way that they do not obstruct the scenic beauty of the area. He directed the officers to ensure effective coordination between various departments for success of the event.

Earlier, Chief Minister also had meetings with the officers of BRO at Sissu in LahaulSpiti and North Portal of Atal tunnel.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu Dr Richa Verma made a detailed presentation regarding the preparedness on the occasion.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, Organisation Secretary State BJP Pawan Rana, MLA Banjar Surender Shourie, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister JC Sharma, Secretary GAD and Tourism Devesh Kumar were also present on the occasion.